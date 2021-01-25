Former England captain Michael Vaughan has once again lashed out at England selectors for resting Jonny Bairstow for the first two Tests against India as he ''plays spin well''. This is the second time that Vaughan has openly criticised the decision to keep Bairstow out of the first two Tests against India to be played in Chennai.

"Surely @jbairstow21 stays with the Test team for the start of the #India series ... makes no sense that a player who has only just got his Test place back & plays spin is well is resting !!!! #SLvENG !!#OnOn," Vaughan tweeted.

Earlier, referring to Bairstow, Vaughan had tweeted, "The only player in England's Top 3 that's playing the sub continent conditions with any control or calmness is resting for the first 2 Tests against the best Team in world at home #India !!! The world is officially mad... #SLvENG."

England defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in two-Test series in Galle and Bairstow looked promising in both the matches, while other England players barring skipper Joe Root struggled to get going.

In the second Test, Bairstow added 28 and 29 runs in the first and second innings respectively but his intent towards spin made him stand out.

In the Indian conditions where spinners dominate, Vaughan feels that it will be a great loss for the visitors to rest Bairstow for the first two Tests.

The England selectors have rested Bairstow, Sam Curran, and Mark Wood for the first and second Tests in India.

Under the leadership of Joe Root, England will be looking to show a spirited performance to bolster their chances of making it to the finals of the World Test Championship in June.

England' squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi.