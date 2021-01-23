Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to social media on Saturday, expressing his frustration over England's team selection for the opening two Tests against India. England openers Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley have had a torrid time with the bat in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka, but have kept their place in England's Test squad that will take on India in Chennai, while wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow who has looked solid, batting at number three position, on Sri Lanka's spin-friendly pitches, has been left out from the 16-man squad for first two Tests against India.

While, Vaughan didn't take any names he took a dig at the selectors for leaving out the "only top three player" who has done well in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka

"The only player in England's Top 3 that's playing the sub-continent conditions with any control or calmness is resting for the first 2 Tests against the best Team in world at home #India !!! The world is officially mad... #SLvENG," Vaughan tweeted.

England are currently in the middle of a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. Joe Root helped his side dominate the first Test, scoring a double hundred, as England defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead.

The conclusion of this Test series being held in Sri Lanka, will be followed by an away series for England against India.

The tour will comprise of four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs. The first two Test matches will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, while Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel Stadium will host the next two games.

England squad for first two Tests:

Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi.