Australian cricketer David Warner, we all know, likes to spend time with his family. When he is not playing cricket, chances are he is either dancing to a Bollywood song with his wife, Candice Warner, and kids or just whiling away the time at a perfect vacation spot. And if you needed any proof, the opening batsman's Instagram timeline has enough of it. Warner and Candice are great companions. The two are even each other's besties, something Warner has highlighted in his posts too.

On Friday, Warner posted a series of pictures on Instagram with his wife and wrote, "Bunkering down, day well spent with my beautiful wife Candy Warner."

In the first snap, the two are standing under an old structure with plenty of murals and graffiti on it. In the background, you can see the blue seawater. In one of the next slides, Warner and Candice are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Over 340,000 people had already liked the post at the time of writing.

James Faulkner, David Warner's Australian teammate, wrote, "Good to see you guys so happy."

An Instagram user asked Warner, "Will you be playing in the IPL this year?"

Another one said, "God made the match."

Echoing a similar sentiment, an Instagrammer wrote, "Hello Davey, such a beautiful couple."

Promoted

Then there was a user who said Warner must know that "he has a huge fan following in Nepal."

A few days ago, Warner shared a collage of four pictures featuring himself, Candice and their daughters - Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose. As for the caption, the cricketer wrote, "Family! loyal stick together love...happy."

On the cricket front, David Warner will next be seen in Australian colours against the West Indies in July. The two teams will play five T20I matches and three one-day internationals in St Lucia and Barbados, beginning July 10.