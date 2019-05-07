Shahid Afridi has surely raised a few eyebrows following some of the revelations he has made in his autobiography "Game Changer". From revealing his real age to writing some uncharitable things about the likes of Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis and Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi certainly has ruffled quite a few feathers. After Gautam Gambhir called out Shahid Afridi for his remarks, out-of-favour Pakistan batsman Imran Farhat is the latest cricketer to lash out at Shahid Afridi. Imran Farhat didn't mince any words in his assessment of the claims made by Afridi in his book in regards to some former Pakistan players.

In a series of tweets, Farhat said he was ashamed to know that Shahid Afridi, who lied for 20 years about his age, is naming and blaming some of the legendary cricketers of Pakistan.

"I am utterly ashamed from what I have heard and read so far regarding this new book of Afridi, someone who has lied about his age for 20 odd years now decides to come clean and name and blame some of our living legends," said the 36-year-old.

"I have a lot of stories to tell regarding this so called Saint we have had the pleasure of playing with. He sure is talented enough to become a politician," he added.

Imran Farhat, who played 40 Tests and 58 ODIs for Pakistan, also urged the cricketers who have been named and shamed in Afridi's book to "speak up and tell the truth".

"I have a fair few stories to tell and I urge all the players who have been named and shamed to speak up and tell the truth about this selfish player who has ruined plenty of careers for his own good," said Farhat.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in a Pakistan court to stop further publication of Afridi's book.

(With IANS inputs)