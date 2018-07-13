 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan Propel Pakistan To Crushing Victory Over Zimbabwe

Updated: 13 July 2018 20:13 IST

Career-best efforts from opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq and leg spinner Shadab Khan ensured that Pakistan kept control through both innings.

Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan Propel Pakistan To Crushing Victory Over Zimbabwe
Opener Imam-ul-Haq cracked 128 runs as Pakistan made 308 for 7 © AFP

Pakistan stormed to a 201-run win over Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Friday in the opening game of their five-match one-day series. Career-best efforts from opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq and leg spinner Shadab Khan ensured that Pakistan kept control through both innings. Opener Imam cracked 128 runs as Pakistan made 308 for 7. Khan then made short work of Zimbabwe's lower order to collect 4 for 32 as the hosts were bowled out in the 35th over for 107. Imam was backed up by Fakhar Zaman, who continued his good form with 60, and Asif Ali, who smashed a rapid 46 on debut to boost Pakistan's total after they had been put in to bat under grey, wintery skies this morning. Pakistan started slowly with the bat. With the new ball nipping around Imam played and missed at several deliveries and was lucky to survive an edge off fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, the ball dropping just in front of second slip.

But Imam gritted his way through the difficult patch, and, with Fakhar scoring fluently, Pakistan put on an opening stand of 113 in under 25 overs.

Fakhar brought up his fourth fifty of Pakistan's tour but then hit a return catch to debutant offspinner Liam Roche. Imam then shifted through the gears to bring up a 109-ball hundred in the 37th over.

Zimbabwe's bowlers struck back at the death with Tendai Chatara and Donald Tiripano picking up two apiece, as Pakistan lost five wickets in the last 10 overs.

The host were unable to sustain the battle with their bats. Pakistan's seamers were disciplined with the new ball, and were rewarded with five top-order wickets inside the first 15 overs.

Ryan Murray, on debut, was the only Zimbabwean batsman to come to terms with Pakistan's attack, compiling a tidy unbeaten 32, to help ensure Zimbabwe would at least pass 100, but with Khan running through the lower order with four wickets the hosts still slumped to the lowest ODI total recorded at the Queens Sports Club

The teams face each other again in the second match of the series at the same ground on Sunday.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Zimbabwe Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 201 runs
  • Shadab Khan scalped four wickets while Ashraf and Shinwari took 2 each
  • Pakistan bundled out Zimbabwe for 107
Related Articles
Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan Propel Pakistan To Crushing Victory Over Zimbabwe
Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan Propel Pakistan To Crushing Victory Over Zimbabwe
Glenn Maxwell Clarifies After Sarfraz Ahmed Handshake Snub
Glenn Maxwell Clarifies After Sarfraz Ahmed Handshake Snub
Mohammad Kaif Trolled For Praising Pakistan Team And Fakhar Zaman
Mohammad Kaif Trolled For Praising Pakistan Team And Fakhar Zaman
T20 Tri-Series: Fakhar Zaman Leads Pakistan To Title Win Over Australia
T20 Tri-Series: Fakhar Zaman Leads Pakistan To Title Win Over Australia
Glenn Maxwell Powers Australia To T20I Win Over Zimbabwe
Glenn Maxwell Powers Australia To T20I Win Over Zimbabwe
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 09 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.