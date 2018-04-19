Ignored In IPL 2018, Ishant Sharma Claims Five Wickets In County Match

After being snubbed in the 2018 Indian Premier League players' auction, India fast bowler Ishant Sharma picked up a five-wicket haul for his side Sussex in the ongoing County Championship against Warwickshire. Making his debut for Sussex, Ishant ended up with match figures of 29.2-7-69-5. While Sussex's star players Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer are busy in the IPL, Ishant hogged the limelight by claiming 3 for 53 and 2 for 16, respectively, in the two Warwickshire innings. The Delhi-born dismissed Wilfred Rhodes, Adam Hose and Tim Ambrose in first innings. In the second innings, Ishant sent Jonathan Trott and Ian Bell back to back to the pavilion to complete a five-wicket haul.

Sussex CCC posted Ishant's performance on their Twitter handle.

"Five wickets for @ImIshant on his @CountyChamp debut! Highlights from day four of our season opener vs. Warwickshire are available now. #gosbts" Sussex's tweet read.

Sussex will be getting Ishant's services till June 4, making him available for team's first five fixtures in the County Championship and all eight Royal London One-Day Cup group matches.

The 29-year-old from Delhi made his international debut in 2007 and has since played 81 Tests, 80 ODIs and 14 T20 internationals (T20Is) for India.

Only three Indian seamers have more wickets than Ishant in Test cricket, with his 234 dismissals making him the ninth most prolific Indian test bowler overall.

His most recent Test appearances came during India's three-match series against South Africa last month, where he played in the second and third Tests and took eight wickets.

Ishant also has 115 ODI and eight T20I wickets to his name.