'If Not India, I Can Play For Any Other Country', Says A Defiant Sreesanth

Sreesanth has said he might consider playing for another country.

Sreesanth has said he might consider playing for another country. © AFP

Upset with the lifetime ban imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which was upheld by the Kerala High Court, former India cricketer S. Sreesanth has said he might consider playing for another country. A division bench of the Kerala High Court on October 17 upheld the appeal made by BCCI against a single bench verdict that had in August lifted the life ban on the bowler.

In an interview to Asianet News, Sreesanth has hinted that since the ban had been imposed by the Indian cricket board, which was a 'private firm', he had all the freedom to play cricket for any other country.

"BCCI has imposed the ban, not ICC. If not India, I can play for any other country, because am 34 now and I can only play for maximum six more years. As a person who loves cricket, I want to play cricket. And not only that, BCCI is a private firm; it is only us who say that this is the Indian team, but you know BCCI is a private body after all.

"So, if I play for any other country, it probably may be the same. Yes, representing Kerala in Ranji Trophy is different. I had hoped to win Ranji Trophy, Irani for Kerala, but the decision rests up on the BCCI," Sreesanth said.

The court verdict has ended Sreesanth's hopes of not just playing for the Kerala Ranji side but also to take part in practise sessions at any place that comes under the BCCI or any state cricket association.

Just after the verdict, a furious Sreesanth took to Twitter and dubbed the court's decision as the 'worst ever'.

"This is the worst decision ever... Special rule for me? What about real culprits? What about Chennai Super Kings? And what about Rajasthan?" Sreesanth wrote.



This is the worst decision ever..special rule for me?what about real culprits?What about chennai super kings ? And what about Rajasthan ? — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) October 17, 2017

Anyway all I have is my family and lots of dear ones who still believes in me..I will keep fighting and make sure I don't give up.. — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) October 17, 2017

Thanks a lot for all the support Nd encouragement given so far. I assure u all that I'm not giving up..I will Keep at it..Nd alwys believe — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) October 17, 2017

The Kerala High Court had on August 7 lifted the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

All the 36 accused, including Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila, were discharged in the IPL-6 spot-fixing case by the Patiala House Court in July 2015. The BCCI, however, had refused to alter its disciplinary decision.