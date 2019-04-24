Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian batsman, turned 46 on Wednesday. While wishes poured in from all over the world, the International Cricket Council's (ICC) tweet clearly stood out. Sachin Tendulkar and Prithvi Shaw feature in a collage of pictures shared by the ICC on their official Twitter handle. In the first picture, Tendulkar can be seen giving an award to Prithvi Shaw, who would have been 12 or 13 years old at that time. The second picture is a recent one in which Prithvi Shaw, who made his international debut last year, can be seen posing with his batting idol. "Perfect pictures do not exi... wait, yes they do!" ICC captioned the picture.

Prithvi Shaw has often been compared with Sachin Tendulkar because of his flawless batting style and technique.

Recently, Prithvi Shaw, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), met Mumbai Indians' team icon Sachin Tendulkar and fans could not contain their excitement.

So far, Shaw has scored 262 runs in 11 matches at an average of 23.81 with 99 against the Kolkata Knight Riders being his highest score of IPL 2019.

Whereas Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut at the age of 16 in 1989, is the leading run scorer in Tests, with 15,921 runs and One-day Internationals, with 18,426 runs.

He is also the only player to score more than 30,000 runs in all forms of international cricket.

Tendulkar holds the record for highest number of centuries in both Tests (51) and ODIs (49) and he is the only man to score 100 centuries in international cricket.