ICC's Member Nations To Discuss Virus-Hit Global Calendar, Financial Implications In CEC Meet

Cricket chiefs will this week discuss the future of some of the sport's biggest events as they try to find a way through the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Thursday's conference call will bring together the chief executives of the International Cricket Council 's 12 full member nations and three associate representatives. The start of the English season and the lucrative Twenty20 Indian Premier League have both been delayed by COVID-19.

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison has warned an entire season without cricket would cost the game there more than 300 million pounds ($373 million) while Cricket Australia have laid off staff.

South Africa's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in June became the latest series to be postponed on Monday.

The virus could also threaten this year's T20 World Cup in Australia, meant to start on October 18.

And next year's inaugural World Test Championship final at Lord's may have to be delayed if countries are unable to play their scheduled qualifying matches.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said the meeting would be the first step in a "collective process".

"We need to share knowledge and start to build a deep understanding of what it will take to resume international cricket," he said.

"Countries will start to reopen at different stages and in different ways and we will need to respect that and have a holistic view of this to enable us to take well-informed decisions that mitigate the various risks as much as possible."