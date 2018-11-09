Rohit Sharma Extends Best Wishes To Women's Cricket Team For World T20 Campaign

The Indian women's cricket team are all set to begin their ICC World T20 campaign at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Friday. Ahead of their tournament opener against New Zealand, India cricketer Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to wish the team all the very best. Rohit Sharma said that he is optimistic of the women's team performance and is sure that the team will bring glory to the country. Captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, India will be aiming to emerge from the shadows of a winless past and lift their maiden T20 title.

ICC #WT20 starts tonight and we all are backing our girls! pic.twitter.com/1CgXu9fOcy — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 9, 2018

India have never won the World T20 in their previous five attempts with their best result coming in 2009 and 2010 where they made a semifinal appearance. India have failed to go past the group stage in the previous three editions and they will have to play well consistently to advance to the knock-outs.

India had come agonisingly close to lifting the ICC Women's world cup for the first time, however, nerves got the better of them and lost the final to England.

Harmanpreet and recently-appointed coach Ramesh Powar have insisted that the team has learnt from that final loss and the presence of youngsters make the squad "fearless".

In the lead-up to the World T20, India have hit good form, beating hosts Sri Lanka before blanking Australia A at home.

After the opener against New Zealand, India will face Pakistan on November 11, Ireland on November 15 and three-time champions Australia on November 17.

India squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Arundathi Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.