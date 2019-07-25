 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

ICC World Test Championship: Everything You Need To Know About The Inaugural Edition

Updated: 25 July 2019 15:58 IST

The ICC World Test Championship gets underway from August 1 when England take on Australia in the first Ashes Test.

ICC World Test Championship: Everything You Need To Know About The Inaugural Edition
India will begin their campaign in the championship with the Test series against the West Indies. © AFP

The ICC World Test Championship or the World Cup for the longest format of the game, in layman's terms, is set to begin on August 1. The feature that makes the Test Championship unique is that it will not be played as a stand-alone tournament. The Test championship will comprise a numbers of Tests played over a period of two years, with a final match to decide the eventual winners. The International Cricket Council (ICC) first came up with the idea in 2009 and the championship was approved in 2010, with plans of hosting the first edition in 2013. The tournament got postponed to 2017 and was cancelled later. Finally, it was decided that the inaugural ICC World Test Championship will be played from August 1 2019 to April 30 2021.

The purpose of ICC World Test Championship?

The championship has been instated with the aim of bringing more context to bilateral Test cricket.

When will the ICC World Test Championship begin?

The championship will begin on August 1. The first Ashes Test in Birmingham, England is set to kick-start the event.

Which teams will compete in the ICC World Test Championship?

The nine top-ranked sides in the world will compete in the championship, with each side playing six series on a home-and-away basis against mutually selected opponents in the two-year cycle.

How will the winner of the ICC World Test Championship be decided?

The top two sides will contest in the ICC World Test Championship final in England in June 2021 to decide the champion.

What will be the points system in the ICC World Test Championship?

Every series in the championship will be worth 120 points, irrespective of the number of Tests. Therefore, a team can score a maximum of 720 points in a cycle.

What will be India's schedule for the ICC World Test Championship?

India will begin their campaign in the championship with the two-match Test series against the West Indies starting August 22.

Here is India's full schedule for the championship.

August-September 2019

West Indies (Away) - 2 Tests

October 2019

South Africa (Home) - 3 Tests

November 2019

Bangladesh (Home) - 2 Tests

February-March 2020

New Zealand (Away) - 2 Tests

November 2020-January 2021

Australia (Away) - 4 Tests

January-March 2021

England (Home) - 5 Tests

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019 The Ashes 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The ICC World Test Championship is set to begin on August 1
  • The ICC World Test Championship will be played over a period of two years
  • The 9 top-ranked Test sides in the world will compete in the championship
Related Articles
Ashes 2019: Marcus Trescothick To Join England Coaching Set-Up For First Two Tests
Ashes 2019: Marcus Trescothick To Join England Coaching Set-Up For First Two Tests
Ashes 2019: Nasser Hussain Opts For Different Top Three For England For First Test
Ashes 2019: Nasser Hussain Opts For Different Top Three For England For First Test
Ashes 2019: Joe Root Reveals His Test Jersey Name And Number, Leaves Fans Divided
Ashes 2019: Joe Root Reveals His Test Jersey Name And Number, Leaves Fans Divided
Ashes 2019: Australia Captain Tim Paine Expects Usman Khawaja To Be Fit For First Test
Ashes 2019: Australia Captain Tim Paine Expects Usman Khawaja To Be Fit For First Test
Alex Carey Feels Lucky To Learn From Steve Waugh
Alex Carey Feels Lucky To Learn From Steve Waugh
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.