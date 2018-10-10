ICC World T20 Qualifier Witnesses Strange Scoreboard As Winners Reach Target In Ten Balls

The ICC World Twenty20 Asia Region Qualifier B game between Myanmar and Malaysia saw a rather interesting scorecard. Playing in an Asia region qualifier for the World T20 , Malaysia won the toss and elected to field in a rain-truncated match. Myanmar started their innings on a sad note by losing their top three batsmen for zero. Myanmar were reduced to 0/2 inside the first three deliveries as Pavandeep Singh of Malaysia gave his team a strong start.

Myanmar did not gain the momentum they were looking for as they lost their next three batsmen for just six runs. Pavandeep Singh starred with the ball, as he finished the match with an unreal figure of 5/1 in his allotted four overs.

Ko Aung of Myanmar scored the highest, 3, as they were reeling at 9/8 in the 11th over before rain interrupted the match.

Apart from Pavandeep, Anwar Rahman returned with figures of 2/3 in his allotted four overs.

With the match already in Malaysia's pocket, rain helped their cause as the target was reduced to just six from eight overs (D/L method).

In reply, Malaysia stuttered as they lost both their openers for a duck as Paing Danu struck in the first over of the match. The two wickets provided Myanmar a glimmer of hope, however, it did not last long.

Malaysia's Suhan Alagaratnam helped his team get over the line by eight wickets as he smashed the only boundary of the match.

Pavandeep Singh was adjudged as man of the match.