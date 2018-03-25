Afghanistan Sensation Rashid Khan Becomes Fastest To 100 ODI Wickets

Rashid Khan became the fastest bowler to take 100 ODI wickets.

Afghanistan bowling sensation Rashid Khan became the fastest (44 matches) to take 100 One-Day International (ODI) wickets. Rashid surpassed Australian pacer Mitchell Starc's record of 52 matches. Rashid reached the milestone after he dismissed Shai Hope during the ICC World Cup Qualifier final against the West Indies at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. The 19-year-old also became the youngest bowler ever to reach the remarkable milestone. Rashid rose through the ranks quickly, becoming the joint eighth quickest to reach 50 ODI wickets (26 matches).

Rashid is followed by Starc, Saqlain Mushtaq (53 ODIs), Shane Bond (54 ODIs) and Brett Lee (55 ODIs) in the list to fastest 100 ODI wickets.

Last month, the Afghan leggie, at 7,092 days, broke Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq's record to become the youngest to be on top of any ICC Player Rankings (batsmen or bowlers). At 7,683 days, Saqlain had topped the charts in 1998.

Rashid and India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah took the joint-top position among ODI bowlers.

Rashid also leapfrogged Sachin Tendulkar, who was the youngest No 1-ranked Test batsman when he was on top of the charts in 1994.

Following his superlative performances for Afghanistan, the leg-spinning sensation was snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) season where he played a key role in his team reaching the playoffs of the tournament.

He picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches with a strike rate of 19.05 during the last IPL season.