 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: India To Open Campaign Against South Africa, To Face Pakistan On June 16

Updated: 24 April 2018 20:13 IST

The 2019 World Cup will be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

ICC World Cup 2019: India To Open Campaign Against South Africa, To Face Pakistan On June 16
ICC World Cup 2019: India will face Pakistan on June 16 © AFP

India will take on Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 16 at Old Trafford, a BCCI official said on Tuesday. Cut to 10 teams from 14, the World Cup this year will be in round-robin format where every team which play each other. At the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executives Meeting here, it was proposed that the big-ticket clash will be in Manchester while India will open their campaign against South Africa on June 5. The recommendation needs to be ratified by the ICC board.

In a bid to maintain the Lodha Committee recommendation, which says a mandatory 15-day gap is required between the Indian Premier League (IPL) final and any international match, the South Africa game was postponed by three days from June 2 to June 5.

The 2019 World Cup will be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

Meanwhile, it was also decided that India will play a maximum of 309 days of international cricket in this cycle across formats which is a reduction of 92 days from the previous cycle.

The number of home tests will be increased from 15 to 19.

It was also decided that India won't take part in any Day/Night Test match, which was expected against the West Indies later this year. The reason being, the ICC World Test Championship matches won't be Day-Night tests.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Indian Premier League 2018 BCCI Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India to play their first match against South Africa
  • India will face Pakistan on June 16
  • The World Cup will be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Wishes
Virat Kohli Wishes 'Real Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar On His 45th Birthday
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch: Royal Challengers Bangalore Hope to Stop Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch: Royal Challengers Bangalore Hope to Stop Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore-Chennai Super Kings To Renew Rivalry At Chinnaswamy
IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore-Chennai Super Kings To Renew Rivalry At Chinnaswamy
Sachin Tendulkar Makes Special Promise To India Captain Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar Makes Special Promise To India Captain Virat Kohli
Snubbed By IPL, Ishant Sharma Scores His Maiden First-Class Fifty For Sussex In English County Cricket
Snubbed By IPL, Ishant Sharma Scores His Maiden First-Class Fifty For Sussex In English County Cricket
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 08 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.