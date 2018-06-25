 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

ICC Women's World Twenty20: India Play New Zealand In Opener, Pakistan On November 11

Updated: 25 June 2018 19:23 IST

India will take on New Zealand in tournament opener and will face arch-rivals Pakistan on November 11.

ICC Women
India face New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Women's World T20. © Twitter

The International Cricket Council on Monday announced the schedule for the ICC Women's World Twenty20 2018, which will be held in the West Indies from November 9 to 24. The 10-team tournament, featuring three-time champions Australia, reigning ICC Women's World Cup winners England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and defending champions the Windies, plus two qualifiers, will be played across three venues in the Caribbean. The Women's T20 World Cup will be special as the Decision Review System (DRS) will make its debut.

The finalists of the ICC Women's World T20 Qualifier in the Netherlands from July 7 to 14 will complete the line-up of the November tournament, which is the first stand-alone ICC Women's World Twenty20 event.

The teams participating in the Qualifying event are Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand, Uganda and the United Arab Emirates.

icc match schedule

Photo Credit: ICC

In Group A -- England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Qualifier 1 from Netherlands event.

In Group B -- Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Qualifier 2

India will take on New Zealand in tournament opener at the Guyana National Stadium. The second match will see Australia face Pakistan and the Windies round off the day playing Qualifier 1 under lights.

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on November 11.

icc women s t20 schedule

Photo Credit: ICC

The Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia will be the other venue for the group stage with the first match there pitting England against Sri Lanka on 10 November, while the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua will host both semifinals on 22 November and the final on 24 November.

Comments
Topics : India Women Pakistan Women Australia Women New Zealand Women Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India will take on New Zealand in tournament opener
  • India face arch-rivals Pakistan on November 11
  • The 10-team tournament will be played across three venues in the WI
Related Articles
ICC Women
ICC Women's World Twenty20: India Play New Zealand In Opener, Pakistan On November 11
Poonam Yadav Secures Third Spot In ICC Women
Poonam Yadav Secures Third Spot In ICC Women's T20I Rankings
Meet The Indian Behind Bangladesh
Meet The Indian Behind Bangladesh's Success In Women's Asia Cup
Women
Women's Asia Cup: Bangladesh Beat India By 3 Wickets To Clinch Title
Women
Women's Asia Cup T20 Final Highlights, IND vs BAN: Bangladesh Beat India In Thrilling Finish, Clinch Women's Asia Cup Title
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 20 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.