 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Pakistan's Nida Dar Celebrates In Iconic Shahid Afridi Style

Updated: 12 November 2018 19:07 IST

Nida Dar has 81 wickets with an impressive average of 16.45 in the T20I format.

Watch: Pakistan
Pakistan spinner Nida Dar hogged the limelight. (Representational Image) © AFP

Pakistan spinner Nida Dar hogged the limelight in the Women's World T20 match against arch-rivals India, which they lost by 7 wickets. She did so by celebrating in signature Shahid Afridi style after dismissing rising Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues for 16 runs. Dar dismissed Rodriguez in the 15th over the match and she quickly celebrated it by spreading her arms in the air. The International Cricket Council (ICC) also took note of the celebration and said, "When you cross @CoolNidadar with @SAfridiOfficial #WT20."

The right-arm off-spinner Dar has represented her national team in 65 One-day International (ODIs) and 86 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). She has 62 wickets in the 50-over format and 81 scalps with an impressive average of 16.45 in the shortest of the game.

In the match, Pakistan were slapped five penalty runs twice for their batters running on the pitch.

According to the ICC, Pakistan's batters Nida Dar and Bismah Maroof, who both hit half-centuries, were initially warned by the umpires after the 13th over for running on the danger area.

In the post-match interview, Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan said that it was an unprofessional behaviour and her side should seriously work on it because it can cost them the game.

Pakistan are currently third in the Group B with two losses from their first two matches. They will next face Ireland on November 13 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Women Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Nida Dar has 81 wickets with an impressive average of 16.45
  • Nida Dar hogged the limelight in the Women's World T20 match
  • Dar dismissed Rodriguez in the 15th over the match
Related Articles
Harmanpreet Kaur Carries Unwell Mascot Off The Ground During ICC Women
Harmanpreet Kaur Carries Unwell Mascot Off The Ground During ICC Women's World T20
Pakistan Women
Pakistan Women's Team Get 10-Run Penalty For Running On The Pitch In Women's World T20 Match
ICC Women
ICC Women's World T20: Mithali Raj Powers India To Seven-Wicket Win Vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Women
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Women's World T20: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Women
Women's World T20: Smriti Mandhana Says India Have Done Their Research On Pakistan Team
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.