 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Pakistan Women's Team Get 10-Run Penalty For Running On The Pitch In Women's World T20 Match

Updated: 12 November 2018 15:41 IST

India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in the group stage match of the ICC Women's World T20.

Pakistan Women
Pakistan were given five penalty runs twice for their batters running on the pitch. © Twitter

India produced an all-round performance to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan by 7 wickets in the ICC Women's World T20 on Sunday. Chasing a modest target of 134 runs, India began their chase on the unusual scoreline of 10/0 after Pakistan were given five penalty runs twice for their batters running on the pitch. According to International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan's batters Nida Dar and Bismah Maroof, who both hit half-centuries, were initially warned by the umpires after the 13th over for running on the danger area.

"On the first ball of the 18th over, Pakistan were penalised for the first time, before being hit with another five-run penalty on the last ball of the innings," the statement added.

In the post-match interview, Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan said that it was an unprofessional behaviour and her side should seriously work on it because it can cost them the game.

"I had a chat with the umpires and they told me that they warned the player thrice, and after warning three times, they gave the penalty," Javeria Khan said.

"It's unprofessionalism on our part that after being warned, we were still on the danger area. This is an area we should look at, because it has not happened the first time, it's (happened) in the past in the Sri Lanka series as well. We should seriously look into this because these are the things that cost you the game," she added.

Pakistan are currently third in the Group B with two losses from their first two matches. They will next face Ireland on November 13 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Women India Women Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets
  • Pakistan are currently third in the Group B
  • They will next face Ireland on November 13
Related Articles
ICC Women
ICC Women's World T20: Mithali Raj Powers India To Seven-Wicket Win Vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Women
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Women's World T20: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Women
Women's World T20: Smriti Mandhana Says India Have Done Their Research On Pakistan Team
ICC Women
ICC Women's World T20: India Start Favourites Against Pakistan
MS Dhoni Is My Favourite Indian Cricketer, Says Pakistan
MS Dhoni Is My Favourite Indian Cricketer, Says Pakistan's Sana Mir
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.