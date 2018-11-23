ICC Women's World T20: India Crash Out, England Meet Australia In Final

Reigning ODI World Champions England beat India by eight wickets to enter the final of the ICC Women's World T20 on Friday . England will meet Australia in the final after the Southern Stars demolished hosts West Indies by 71 runs.

Batting first, India collapsed to 112 in 19.3 overs with opener Smriti Mandhana scoring 33 off 24 balls. For England, Kirstie Gordon (2/20), skipper Heather Knight (3/9) and Sophie Ecclestone (2/22) wreaked havoc as seven Indian batters failed to get to double figures on a day when India decided to drop their senior-most player Mithali Raj.

While chasing, England coasted along nicely to reach the below-par target in only 17.1 overs. Amy Jones (53 no off 45 balls) and Natalie Sciver (52 no off 40 balls) added 92 runs for third wicket to take their team to the summit clash.

India women suffered probably the worst batting collapse in recent times. At 89/3 in the 14th over, the platform was set for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (16 off 20; 6X1) to launch the attack for another massive total but unfortunately the Indian innings got derailed from there on.

India kept losing wickets in heaps with the next seven batters falling like nine pins and even failing to reach the double digits leaving the England women with just 113 to get.

For the English women, skipper Heather Knight was the pick of the bowlers, returning 3/9 while Kirstie Gordon and Sophie Ecclestone contributed well by taking two wickets each.

Meanwhile, in the first semi-final of the day, Australia women thrashed defending champions and hosts West Indies by 71 runs to storm into the final.

(With agency inputs)