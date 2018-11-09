 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

ICC Women's World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Indian Woman To Score A T20I Century
Read In

Updated: 09 November 2018 22:43 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur achieved this milestone during India's first match of the ICC Women's World T20 against New Zealand.

ICC Women
Harmanpreet Kaur scored 103 off 51 balls in the Women's World T20. (File pic) © Twitter

The Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur notched up her maiden T20I century during a Group B match against New Zealand in the ICC Women's World T20 on Friday. During her scintillating innings, Harmanpreet Kaur slammed seven boundaries and eight maximums to motor India to a daunting 194/5 in 20 overs. By virtue of this century, Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian player to score a T20I hundred in women's cricket. During her 51-ball stay in the middle, Harmanpreet Kaur sent the New Zealand bowlers on a leather hunt as she recorded boundaries at will and also with ease.

After winning the toss, Harmanpreet opted to bat but both the Indian openers -- Taniya Bhatiya and Smriti Mandhana -- departed early courtesy of Lea Tahuhu. Following their dismissal, young Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet stitched together a 134-run partnership to steer India forward after early blows.

Thanks to a record 134-run partnership between the two, India posted the highest-ever total in the history of the Women's World T20.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who notched up her fourth T20I half-century, became the fifth youngest to register a fifty in Women's World T20.

At 18 years and 65 days, Jemimah now has the distinction of being the youngest Indian to do so.

During her stay in the middle, the teenager slammed seven boundaries. Jemimah looked in fine touch but departed after attempting to dispatch Jess Watkin in the stands.

Talking about her calculated innings, Jemimah Rodrigues said, "It was difficult, I wasn't timing too well initially. It's always difficult, we need to focus on the next ball; what's gone is gone. Harry (Harmanpreet) played a brilliant knock and that helped us reach such a good score."

"We were just focusing on building a partnership. We wanted to keep wickets in hand and at the end, we could accelerate. We need quick wickets to put the pressure on them. I think we have done pretty well on this wicket," said the youngster.

Comments
Topics : India Women Harmanpreet Kaur Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Harmanpreet Kaur scored 103 off 51 balls
  • Harmanpreet became 1st Indian to hit a ton in women's T20I cricket
  • Jemimah became the 5th youngest to register a fifty in Women's World T20
Related Articles
India vs New Zealand, Highlights ICC Women
India vs New Zealand, Highlights ICC Women's World T20: India Beat New Zealand By 34 Runs In Tournament Opener
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Women
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Women's World T20: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Women
Women's World T20, Preview: India Aim For Winning Start Against New Zealand In Tournament Opener
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Show Their Dance Moves Ahead Of ICC Women
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Show Their Dance Moves Ahead Of ICC Women's World T20
Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India In Women
Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India In Women's World Twenty20
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.