 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

ICC Women's World T20: Mithali Raj Powers India To Seven-Wicket Win Vs Pakistan
Read In

Updated: 12 November 2018 00:14 IST

Mithali Raj scored a gritty 56 to see India win the second Group B encounter in the ICC Women's World T20 against Pakistan.

ICC Women
Mithali Raj scored a gritty 56. © File Photo

India's solid start to their ICC Women's World T20 campaign continued as they beat Pakistan by seven wickets while chasing a meagre 134-run target set by their arch-rivals in a Group B match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. After Pakistan had managed to score 133/7 in the first innings, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana gave India a flying start, where Raj scored 56 to anchor India's chase, and propelled India to another convincing win after beating New Zealand in the T20 opener by 34 runs.

India chased down the target of 134 with six balls to spare, reaching 137 for 3 in 19 overs. Previous game centurion and captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy remained not out on 14 and 8 respectively.    

With the win on Sunday, India (with four points) made a big step towards making it to the semifinals from the five-team Group B. Two teams each from the two groups qualify for the semifinals.

India made a strong start with openers Raj and Smriti Mandhana (26) finding the boundaries at regular intervals in their 73-run stand from 9.3 overs. Mandhana fell to Bismah Maroof with Omaima Sohail taking a superb catch at deep square leg. The 18-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues (16), who scored a half century in the previous game against New Zealand, seemed to continue from where she left but she played a shot too many and perished in the process, caught and bowled by Nida Dar in the 15th over.  

Earlier, the Indian bowlers pinned Pakistan down for most part of their innings before allowing them to wriggle out for 133 for 7. Opting to field after winning the toss, India made a great start with the ball, reducing Pakistan to 30 for 3 in the seventh over. Pakistan made a fine recovery, thanks to half centuries from Bismah Maroof (53) and Nida Dar (52) as the duo stitched 93 runs for the fourth wicket to take their side to a competitive total.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : Cricket India Women Pakistan Women Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs Pakistan, Highlights ICC Women
India vs Pakistan, Highlights ICC Women's World T20: India Beat Pakistan By Seven Wickets
India vs New Zealand, Highlights ICC Women
India vs New Zealand, Highlights ICC Women's World T20: India Beat New Zealand By 34 Runs In Tournament Opener
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Women
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Women's World T20: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Women
Women's World T20, Preview: India Aim For Winning Start Against New Zealand In Tournament Opener
Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India In Women
Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India In Women's World Twenty20
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.