 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp First Married Couple To Bat Together In ICC Tournament
Read In

Updated: 14 November 2018 18:03 IST

Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp tied the knot earlier in July this year.

Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp First Married Couple To Bat Together In ICC Tournament
South African skipper Dane van Niekerk and her teammate Marizanne Kapp. © Instagram

South African skipper Dane van Niekerk and her teammate Marizanne Kapp became the first married couple to bat together in an International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament, while playing against Sri Lanka in the Women's World T20. Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp, who got married in July this year, stitched together a 67-run third-wicket stand to help their side register victory by 7 wickets. Van Niekerk (33) and Kapp (38), who played important cameo knocks, also scalped a wicket each.

In July 2018, Kapp and Van Niekerk became only the second women's cricket pair to get married after New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu.

Kapp made the news of their wedding public via an Instagram post. The 28-year-old took to Instagram and shared two images from the wedding. The South African captain posted the photo with a ring emoji.

Born in 1993 in Pretoria, Dane van Niekerk has represented South Africa in one Test, 98 ODIs and 70 T20Is.

In 98 ODIs, Van Niekerk has scored 1946 runs at an average of 35.38, including nine half-centuries. She also has 126 wickets in the 50-over format to her name.

Kapp, on the other hand has represented her national team in 1 Test, 96 ODIs and 67 T20Is. She has the highest score of an unbeaten 102 in the 50-over format.

South Africa, currently third in the Group A, behind England and Windies will face the defending champions later on Wednesday.

Comments
Topics : South Africa Women Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp tied the knot earlier in July
  • They stitched a 67-run third-wicket stand
  • Van Niekerk (33) and Kapp (38), played important cameo knocks
Related Articles
South African Women Cricketers Tie The Knot
South African Women Cricketers Tie The Knot
England, New Zealand Shatter Women
England, New Zealand Shatter Women's T20 Record
Harmanpreet Kaur Says Fielding Biggest Takeaway From South Africa Tour
Harmanpreet Kaur Says Fielding Biggest Takeaway From South Africa Tour
India Women Beat South Africa Women To Clinch T20I Series 3-1
India Women Beat South Africa Women To Clinch T20I Series 3-1
India Women vs South Africa Women, Highlights, 5th T20I: India Women beat South Africa Women To Clinch Series 3-1
India Women vs South Africa Women, Highlights, 5th T20I: India Women beat South Africa Women To Clinch Series 3-1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.