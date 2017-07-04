 
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Waqar Younis Suggests 30-Over Cricket For Women, Suffers Backlash On Twitter

Updated: 04 July 2017 20:47 IST

Waqar Younis tried to justify his reasons but faced severe criticism on social media.

Waqar Younis faced the heat after he suggested a 30-over format for women cricket. © AFP

With the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup attracting a huge fan following, former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis has invited criticisms from the women's cricket fraternity. Waqar faced the heat on the social media after he suggested a 30-over format for women cricket. "@ICC What abt having 30 overs Cricket World Cup 4 Women???Like Tennis 3 sets rather then 5 #Suggestion I feel 50 overs r few 2many #WWCUP17," he tweeted.

Reacting to Waqar's tweet, Australia woman cricketer Alyssa Healy, who is also the niece of former Australian wicket keeper Ian Healy said: "@waqyounis99 Haha so what you're saying is that 530 runs in a 50 over game isn't entertaining?! With two of the best innings anyone has seen.....".

Waqar, issuing a clarification, tweeted again saying the idea is to increase popularity of the women's sport.

"Lesser overs mean faster pace,, more audience,competitive Cricket,no discrimination or prejudice toward Women #AlwaysRespectWomen #WWCUP17," the tweet read.

Just after Alyssa's reply to Waqar, Twitter erupted and fired several questions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan women suffered third consecutive defeat in the ongoing Women's World Cup when India outclassed them by 95 runs. India's left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht starred and picked up a five-wicket haul to lead her team to victory.

Electing to bat, India scored 169/9. In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 74 runs with Bisht doing most of the damage with figures of 5/18. This was the third consecutive victory in this tournament for India. They had defeated hosts England by 35 runs in the opening match of their campaign before thrashing the West Indies by seven wickets.

Topics : Pakistan Women Pakistan Waqar Younis Cricket
