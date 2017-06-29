ICC Women's World Cup 2017, Ind vs WI, Live Cricket Score: Confident India Eager To Continue Winning Run Against West Indies

Brimming with confidence after upstaging England, India would look to continue the winning momentum when they take on the West Indies in their second match of the ICC Women's World Cup. The Indian eves could not have asked for a better start to the tournament as they stunned hosts England by 35 runs in their tournament-opener. The West Indies, on the other hand, lost by eight wickets to fancied Australia in their opening match. It was an all-round performance by India against England as they excelled in all three departments of the game.

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Live Updates of India vs West Indies straight from Taunton

First the batters piled up a competitive 281 for three after being sent in and then the Indian bowlers bundled out the hosts for 246 in 47.3 overs. They were ably assisted by the fielders who effected four run-outs. The Indians would expect a repeat show if not better against the dangerous Caribbeans, who will be desperate to register their first win in the tournament. For India, skipper Mithali Raj, whose first target is to make the semi-finals, is coming off a record-breaking seven successive half centuries, and she would look to continue in the same vein. Mandhana, who has made a fine return from injury, looked in ominous form against England. Her 90-run knock came off just 72 balls and was laced with 11 boundaries and two sixes. She might not have picked up any wickets against England, but Jhulan Goswami, the highest wicket-taker in ODI history, will lead the Indian bowling attack.

As far as their recent form is concerned, India comprehensively won their last four ODI series, first whitewashing Sri Lanka and the West Indies at home and then beating South Africa in the finals of the World Cup qualifier as well as the quadrangular series.

Going by the outcome of their recent clashes, India will definitely start favourites against the West Indies.