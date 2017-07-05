 
ICC Women's World Cup 2017, India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score: India Elect To Bat

Updated: 05 July 2017 14:41 IST

Women's World Cup, Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka: With six points from three games, India are at the top of points standings.

Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka: India are unbeaten so far in the tournament. © Twitter

High on confidence after three wins on the trot, India would look to continue their unbeaten streak and take another step towards a semifinal berth when they face Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 on Wednesday at County Ground, Derby. The Indians, enjoying good run, would certainly start as overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka, who have looked below-par in the tournament so far with three defeats from as many matches. If there's anything called momentum in cricket, it is with the Indian team at the moment.

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Live Updates Between India vs Sri Lanka straight from Derby.

14:40 IST: Here's how the two teams line-up.

14:39 IST: Three matches going on simultaneously. Here's how the toss panned out for them.

14:32 IST: India captain Mithali Raj wins toss, elects to bat.

14:30 IST: Toss time!

14:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Women's World Cup 2017 encounter between India and Sri Lanka.

India made a dream start to the tournament by stunning hosts England by 35 runs before trouncing the West Indies by seven wickets in their next encounter, while their 95-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the last match has only helped them grow in confidence. With six points from three games, India are at the top of the table.

After a couple of impressive outings by the batters in the first two ties, the previous match witnessed left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht (10-2-18-5) and company defending a meagre total of 169, skittling Pakistan out for 74 in 38.1 overs.

Another key bowler for India is Deepti Sharma, whose off-spin has been instrumental in controlling the middle overs.

She has been equally good with her fielding, producing one crucial direct hit against England. Poonam Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur are the other bankable bowlers.

