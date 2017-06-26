 
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: India Make History, Become First Team To Use DRS

Updated: 26 June 2017 20:32 IST

India captain Mithali Raj opted for a review during England's Natalie Scriver's dismissal and the decision went in their favour.

India took DRS in 17.1 over against England © Facebook

India began their World Cup campaign on a high. Not only did they defeat England by 35 runs in the opener, they also became the first team to successfully use the Decision Review System (DRS) in women's cricket. It happened when England batswoman Natalie Scriver tried to sweep India spinner Deepti Sharma's first ball and failed to execute the shot. Wicketkeeper Sushma Verma took a good catch but the umpire was not convinced with the appeal and gave it a not-out. India captain Mithali Raj opted for a review and the decision went in their favour.

Put into bat, Smriti Mandhana struck a sizzling 90 off 72 balls in a dominating batting display as India posted an imposing 281 for three after being asked to bat. Mandhana forged a 144-run opening wicket stand with Poonam Raut (86 off 134) before skipper Mithali Raj (71 not out) completed an unprecedented seventh consecutive half century in ODIs. India then returned to dismiss England for 246 with 15 balls to spare to make a resounding start to their World Cup campaign at the County Ground. It is India's first win over England in five years as they had all lost all six previous matches to the hosts.

Chasing 282 to win, England failed to build partnership with middle-order batswoman Fran Wilson (81 off 102) emerging as the highest scorer. Her run out proved turning point of the game since England looked cruising when she was at the crease.

Topics : India Women Mithali Raj England Women Cricket
Highlights
  • India took DRS in the 18th over
  • Natalie Scriver got out playing the sweep shot
  • Deepti Sharma took Natalie's wicket
