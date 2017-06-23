 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Begins On June 24: 5 Facts

Updated: 23 June 2017 14:10 IST

India will play Pakistan for the first time on this platform.

ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Begins On June 24: 5 Facts
India start their ICC Women's World Cup campaign against England on Saturday. © PTI

The eleventh edition of the ICC Women's World Cup kicks off on Saturday as eight nations compete for the prestigious trophy along with unprecedented cash prizes. England and Wales will host the tournament at five venues, with Lord's hosting the final. Among the strongest teams are defending champions Australia and hosts England. Meanwhile, India would be hoping for a good performance from their largely young team.

Here are five facts about the tournament:

1. The International Cricket Council opened its coffers for the tournament as teams will vie for a total cash prize of USD 2 million, which is 10 times the amount at stake than the previous World Cup. The winner will go home with a cheque of USD 660,000 while the runners-up will receive USD 330,000. Even the group match winners will earn USD 20,000 each.

2. For the first time, the Decision Review System (DRS) will be used in international women's cricket, beginning with the opening match between India and England.

3. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in this single-league tournament on July 2. While India definitely seem stronger amongst the two, the latter cannot be underestimated. However, Pakistan have not been able to defeat India in a single One-Day International match yet.

4. India seem to be in red-hot form as they began their World Cup campaign by thrashing Sri Lanka in the warm-up game after beating South Africa to win a quadrangular series last month.

5. Top-run scorer and World No. 2 Mithali Raj will lead the mostly-young Indian side accompanied by World No. 3 bowler Jhulan Goswami who's also the highest wicket-taker in women's cricket.

Topics : India Women Pakistan Women England Women Mithali Raj Jhulan Goswami Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • ICC Women's World Cup begins on Saturday
  • India face England in their opening match
  • DRS will be used 1st time in women's international cricket
Related Articles
Mithali Raj Stumps Reporter When Asked About Her Favourite Male Cricketer
Mithali Raj Stumps Reporter When Asked About Her Favourite Male Cricketer
Harmanpreet Kaur To Play For Surrey Stars In Kia Super League
Harmanpreet Kaur To Play For Surrey Stars In Kia Super League
Mithali Raj, Poonam Raut Star In India's Quadrangular Series Win
Mithali Raj, Poonam Raut Star In India's Quadrangular Series Win
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.