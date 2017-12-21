Mithali Raj, Ekta Bisht And Harmanpreet Kaur Included In The ICC Women's Teams Of The Year

Mithali Raj was included in the ICC Women's Team of the year.

India women's cricket captain Mithali Raj was named in the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year while all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur found herself included in the ICC Women's T20I Team of the year. However, left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht was the only cricketer to find a place in both the ODI and T20I teams announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The world cricket body appointed England's Heather Knight captain for 50-over side and Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies skipper of the T20I side. The teams were selected taking into consideration player performances from September 21, 2016, to date.

Ekta is the only cricketer to feature in both the ODI and T20I teams of the year. The 31-year-old from Uttarakhand is ranked 14th in ODIs and 12th in T20Is. She has 34 wickets from 19 ODI matches and 11 wickets in seven T20Is in the period under consideration.

Heather was named captain after she inspired England to a nine-run victory over India in a stunning ICC Women's World Cup final at the iconic Lord's on July 23.

The world's top-ranked T20I batter Stafanie was given the nod as captain of the inaugural ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year.

The teams are introduced as part of the ICC's commitment to enhance the profile of women's cricket and bring greater equity to the men's game.

The Squads:

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year (in batting order): Tammy Beaumont (England), Meg Lanning (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand), Ellyse Perry, (Australia), Heather Knight (captain) (England), Sarah Taylor (wicketkeeper) (England), Dane van Niekerk (South Africa), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Ekta Bisht (India), Alex Hartley (England).

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year (in batting order): Beth Mooney (wicketkeeper) (Australia), Danni Wyatt (England), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Stafanie Taylor (captain) (West Indies), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Megan Schutt (Australia), Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Ekta Bisht (India).