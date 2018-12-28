ICC Warns Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur For Breaching Code Of Conduct

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur was handed an official warning and one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the third days play of the first Test, which South Africa won by six wickets at Centurion on Friday. According to an ICC release, Arthur was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match".

"The incident happened in the ninth over of South Africa's second innings when Arthur, after TV umpire Joel Wilson had decided in favour of Dean Elgar, entered the TV umpire's room and showed dissent at Wilson's decision by first questioning him and then storming out of the room," the release said.

"After the match, the Pakistan coach admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee David Boon. As such, there was no need for a formal hearing. The charge was laid by third umpire Joel Wilson," it added.

The ICC's Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.