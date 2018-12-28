 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

ICC Warns Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur For Breaching Code Of Conduct

Updated: 28 December 2018 21:49 IST

Arthur was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

ICC Warns Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur For Breaching Code Of Conduct
Mickey Arthur was not happy with TV umpire Joel Wilson's decision. © AFP

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur was handed an official warning and one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the third days play of the first Test, which South Africa won by six wickets at Centurion on Friday. According to an ICC release, Arthur was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match".

"The incident happened in the ninth over of South Africa's second innings when Arthur, after TV umpire Joel Wilson had decided in favour of Dean Elgar, entered the TV umpire's room and showed dissent at Wilson's decision by first questioning him and then storming out of the room," the release said.

"After the match, the Pakistan coach admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee David Boon. As such, there was no need for a formal hearing. The charge was laid by third umpire Joel Wilson," it added.

The ICC's Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Comments
Topics : Cricket South Africa Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Arthur was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct
  • Pakistan lost the Centurion Test by 6 wickets
  • Duanne Olivier was adjusted as the man of the match
Related Articles
Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla Guide South Africa To Victory In Opening Test vs Pakistan
Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla Guide South Africa To Victory In Opening Test vs Pakistan
1st Test, Day 2: Duanne Olivier Strikes Again As Pakistan Collapse vs South Africa
1st Test, Day 2: Duanne Olivier Strikes Again As Pakistan Collapse vs South Africa
First Test, Day 1: Pakistan Fight Back After South Africa
First Test, Day 1: Pakistan Fight Back After South Africa's Duanne Olivier Takes Six
"Walking Wicket": Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Trolled For Bagging Duck vs South Africa
"Walking Wicket": Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Trolled For Bagging Duck vs South Africa
Dale Steyn Becomes South Africa
Dale Steyn Becomes South Africa's All-Time Leading Test Wicket-Taker
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.