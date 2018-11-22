 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

ICC Verdict In BCCI Compensation Case Is Politically Influenced, Says Former PCB Chief

Updated: 22 November 2018 19:52 IST

PCB lost the legal battle against BCCI in a compensation case over the bilateral series issue when ICC-appointed Dispute Panel dismissed the claims of the Pakistan board.

ICC Verdict In BCCI Compensation Case Is Politically Influenced, Says Former PCB Chief
Najam Sethi stated that the PCB fought the case in the best possible manner. © AFP

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has termed the International Cricket Council (ICC) verdict in a compensation case against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as “absurd” and “politically motivated.” Asserting that the PCB fought the case in the best possible manner, Sethi stated that one could not ignore the fact India has an "extremely strong lobby" in the board. “We've pursued the case in the best possible manner. But we also must not forget that India have an extremely strong lobby in the board. But even then, this judgment is extremely absurd,” the Express Tribune quoted Sethi, as saying.

“I seriously believe that this judgment is politically influenced. India's strength in ICC is unquestionable at times. They (BCCI) have threatened other members and ICC that if their terms are not agreed, they will establish their own ICC. Therefore, I believe that this panel, which we first believed will be an independent one, had pressures to deal with which is why the verdict came against us,” he added.

Talking about the feeling inside the Pakistan camp during the case, Sethi revealed that at no point did they feel that their case is weak. He further said that they were expecting a judgement which could take things forward between the two boards. But the decision left a bad taste, he said.

“At no stage did we feel that our case is not strong. We knew that India will put pressure on the ICC to give the verdict in their favour, but we were expecting a decision from where things can move forward. However, this judgment leaves a bad taste and unfortunately it seems that cricket between arch-rivals is only expected to resume when India will want to play Pakistan,” he added.

PCB lost the legal battle against BCCI in a compensation case over the bilateral series issue when ICC-appointed Dispute Panel dismissed the claims of the Pakistan board. They had filed the case against the Indian board saying that despite signing a Memorandum of Association (MoU) which guarantees six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023, India did not abide by the agreement.

Giving the verdict in India's favour, ICC clarified that the decision pronounced is binding and non-appealable in nature.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket BCCI International Cricket Council Pakistan Cricket Board
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • PCB recently lost the legal battle against BCCI in a compensation case
  • Sethi stated that the PCB pursued the case in the best possible manner
  • Sethi said that the verdict was absurd and politically motivated
Related Articles
Cricket Board Committee Of Administrators Happy With ICC Ruling
Cricket Board Committee Of Administrators Happy With ICC Ruling
ICC Dismisses Pakistan Cricket Board
ICC Dismisses Pakistan Cricket Board's $70 Million Claim Against Indian Cricket Board
ICC Savagely Trolls Pakistan Fans With Hilarious Tweet After Receiving Unfair Flak
ICC Savagely Trolls Pakistan Fans With Hilarious Tweet After Receiving Unfair Flak
Novak Djokovic Suggests A "Strong Candidate" For The England Cricket Team, Gets An Ace Reply From ICC
Novak Djokovic Suggests A "Strong Candidate" For The England Cricket Team, Gets An Ace Reply From ICC
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Keep Top Spots In ODI Rankings
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Keep Top Spots In ODI Rankings
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.