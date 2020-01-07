ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Full Schedule
With the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 all set to start in South Africa from January 17, here's a look at the complete match schedule.
The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 kicks off on January 17 in South Africa and will see the next generation of cricketing heroes in action. There will be a series of warm-up matches in the build-up to the tournament from January 12 to January 15. The home side will get the tournament underway against Afghanistan U-19 on January 17 at the De Beers Diamond Oval in Kimberley. Defending champions India will start their campaign on January 19 against Sri Lanka at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein. Nigeria, who will make their first appearance in the tournament's history this year, will play their first match against Australia on January 20. The final will be played at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on February 09.
Schedule:
South Africa vs Afghanistan
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley - January 17, 1:30 pm (IST)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - January 18, 1:30 pm
New Zealand vs Japan
Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom - January 18, 1:30 pm
UAE vs Canada
Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein - January 18, 1:30 pm
Australia vs West Indies
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley - January 18, 1:30 pm
Pakistan vs Scotland
Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom - January 19, 1:30 pm
India vs Sri Lanka
Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein - January 19, 1:30 pm
England vs West Indies
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley - January 20, 1:30 pm
Australia vs Nigeria
Country Club B Field, Kimberley - January 20, 1:30 pm
Bangladesh vs Scotland
Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom - January 21, 1:30 pm
India vs Japan
Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein - January 21, 1:30 pm
South Africa vs Canada
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - January 22, 1:30 pm
Afghanistan vs UAE
Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom - January 22, 1:30 pm
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe
Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom - January 22, 1:30 pm
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein - January 22, 1:30 pm
Australia vs England
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley - January 23, 1:30 pm
West Indies vs Nigeria
Country Club B Field, Kimberley - January 23, 1:30 pm
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - January 24, 1:30 pm
Afghanistan vs Canada
Ibbies Oval, Potchefstroom - January 24, 1:30 pm
India vs New Zealand
Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein - January 24, 1:30 pm
Sri Lanka vs Japan
Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom - January 25, 1:30 pm
Zimbabwe vs Scotland
Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom - January 25, 1:30 pm
South Africa vs UAE
Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein - January 25, 1:30 pm
England vs Nigeria
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley - January 25, 1:30 pm
Quarter Final 1
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - January 28, 1:30 pm
Quarter Final 2
Willowmoore Park, Benoni - January 29, 1:30 pm
Quarter Final 3
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - January 30, 1:30 pm
Quarter Final 4
Willowmoore Park, Benoni - January 31, 1:30 pm
Semi Final 1
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - February 04, 1:30 pm
Semi Final 2
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - February 06, 1:30 pm
Final
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - February 10, 1:30 pm