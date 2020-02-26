 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

New Zealand Slump Sees Virat Kohli Lose Top Spot To Steve Smith In ICC Test Rankings

Updated: 26 February 2020 16:29 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க বাংলায় পড়ুন

Virat Kohli had a poor outing in the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington and slid down the ranking chart.

New Zealand Slump Sees Virat Kohli Lose Top Spot To Steve Smith In ICC Test Rankings
Virat Kohli scored 21 runs over two innings in the first Test against New Zealand. © AFP

Virat Kohli's poor performance in the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington saw him lose his top spot to Australia's Steve Smith in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen. Kohli scored 2 and 19 in his two innings as New Zealand comfortably beat India by 10 wickets at the Basin Reserve. This saw his ranking points drop to 906. Steve Smith, whose last Test match was in January against New Zealand, now tops the Test batting charts with 911 points.

Kane Williamson, who scored 89 for New Zealand in their first innings, moved above Australia's Marnus Labuschagne to the third spot.

Cheteshwar Pujara also dropped two places to ninth while Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 46 and 19 in Wellington, gained a place to go eighth.

Mayank Agarwal, who scored 92 runs over his two innings, including a half-century in the second, jumped two places and to achieve a career-highest 10th spot.

Among the bowlers, Tim Southee moved up eight places to sixth spot after picking up nine wickets against India. Trent Boult also jumped up four spots to 13th in the rankings after his impressive show against India.

Ishant Sharma, who picked up a five-wicket haul for India, moved up a place to 17th with his career-highest points.

The defeat in Wellington was India's first defeat in the World Test Championship. Second-placed Australia, whose next assignment in the longest format of the game is a two-match series in Bangladesh in June, will have a chance then to close the gap on the top of the table.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane Mayank Agarwal Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli saw his ranking points drop to 906
  • Steve Smith, who had 911 points, now leads the Test batting charts
  • Kane Williamson moved up a place to third place after his 89 vs India
Related Articles
NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli Backs "Destructive" Prithvi Shaw Ahead Of 2nd Test Against New Zealand
NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli Backs "Destructive" Prithvi Shaw Ahead Of 2nd Test Against New Zealand
Virat Kohli Among Six Indian Players Named In Asia XI For T20I Series vs World XI: Report
Virat Kohli Among Six Indian Players Named In Asia XI For T20I Series vs World XI: Report
"Havent Seen India Dismantled Like They Were": Ex-New Zealand Cricketer After 1st Test
"Haven't Seen India Dismantled Like They Were": Ex-New Zealand Cricketer After 1st Test
"Does Not Make Sense": Kapil Dev Questions India Team Selection After Wellington Thrashing
"Does Not Make Sense": Kapil Dev Questions India Team Selection After Wellington Thrashing
Kevin Pietersens Hilarious Dig At Donald Trump For Mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkars Name
Kevin Pietersen's Hilarious Dig At Donald Trump For Mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkar's Name
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.