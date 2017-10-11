ICC Test Rankings: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada Overtakes Ravichandran Ashwin

South Africa seamer Kagiso Rabada moved up two places, a career-best, in the bowlers' list in the latest ICC Test rankings released on October 11. Rabada was adjudged as the player of the match in the second Test of recently concluded two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which the hosts won 2-0. The 22-year-old picked up five wickets in each innings for an enviable match haul of 10/63 that guided the Proteas to an innings and 254 runs victory in Bloemfontein. The South African (876 points) overtook India's Ravichandran Ashwin (852 points) and spinner Rangana Herath (833 points) of Sri Lanka.



However, the right arm fast bowler is eight points behind second placed Ravindra Jadeja (884 points) and 20 behind top-ranked James Anderson (896 points) of England.



Rabada was not the only South Africa pace bowler to gain in the latest rankings as his new-ball partner Duanne Olivier (up nine places to a career-best 48th position), Wayne Parnell (up 10 places to 60th) and Andile Phehlukwayo (up 27 places to 93rd) have also moved up the rankings.



Captain Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram, century-makers at Bloemfontein, are among the batsmen to gain. Du Plessis's 135 not out has seen him move up two places to 14th position while Markram has gained 43 slots to reach a career-best 61st position after his knock of 143.



India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara remains in fourth spot and captain Virat Kohli in sixth position. Though India have not played a Test recently, Lokesh Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane gained a place each to be eighth and ninth in the rankings.



Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz's five wickets in the second Test with Sri Lanka have seen him overtake India's Umesh Yadav to take 24th position while Haris Sohail has gained 35 places to reach 83rd rank.



