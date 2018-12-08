 
Pakistan Slip To Seventh Spot In ICC Test Rankings After Series Loss To New Zealand

Updated: 08 December 2018 17:54 IST

Pakistan started the Test series against New Zealand in sixth spot but dropped one place after suffering a 1-2 loss.

Pakistan lost the third Test against New Zealand by 156 runs. © AFP

Pakistan suffered a 156-run defeat in the third and final Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The win helped New Zealand clinch the three-match series 2-1. After the series loss to the Black Caps, Pakistan dropped a place to seventh in the ICC Test rankings. Pakistan, who entered the series in sixth position with 95 points, lost three points  to fall behind Sri Lanka (93 points). On the other hand, New Zealand consolidated their fourth position as they gained three points to take their ranking points to 105.

Before the series both New Zealand and Australia were on 102 points with the former just ahead on fraction points.

New Zealand are now just one point behind South Africa, who currently are in third spot with 106 points.

Team India continue to lead the ICC Test rankings charts with 116 points while England are second with 108 points after defeating Sri Lanka 3-0 in Sri Lanka. 

Windies (8th), Bangladesh (9th) and Zimbabwe (10th) complete the 10 top ICC Test rankings with 70, 69 and 13 points respectively.

The latest ICC Test Team Rankings will next be updated at the conclusion of the second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The two-match Test series is scheduled to run from December 15-30 in New Zealand.

Highlights
  • New Zealand won the Test series 2-1 against Pakistan
  • New Zealand consolidated their 4th position after series win
  • Team India continue to lead the ICC Test rankings charts with 116 points
