ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Gains One Place, KL Rahul Remains In 6th

Updated: 11 January 2020 15:03 IST

T20I Rankings: KL Rahul, the highest-ranked Indian batsman, gained 26 points but remained in 6th spot while India captain Virat Kohli climbed up a place to 9th.

KL Rahul is placed 6th in the T20I rankings while Virat Kohli sits in 9th position. © AFP

India opener KL Rahul has retained his sixth position while captain Virat Kohli and left-hander Shikhar Dhawan have gained one place each in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen after featuring in the three-match series against Sri Lanka that they won 2-0 with one match called off. KL Rahul, the highest-ranked Indian batsman, gained 26 points and is now on 760 rating points, just six behind Australia's Glenn Maxwell after scores of 45 and 54 in his two innings against Sri Lanka. Kohli, top-ranked in Tests and ODIs, is in ninth position while Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 32 and 52 in the two games, is in 15th spot. Manish Pandey has climbed four places to be ranked 70th. The list is topped by Pakistan's Babar Azam.

India's fast bowlers have also made notable gains in the first T20I update of the year.

Navdeep Saini, 'Player of the Series' against Sri Lanka, has rocketed 146 places to 98th while Shardul Thakur has re-entered in 92nd position after both finished with five wickets in the series. Jasprit Bumrah has gained eight places to reach 39th position in the list topped by Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

In the team rankings, India have gained two points but remain in fifth position with 260 points, while Sri Lanka have lost two points and now have 236, the same as Afghanistan.

India will now be taking part in the three-match ODI series against Australia before playing five T20Is in New Zealand.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
Highlights
  • India opener KL Rahul has retained his sixth position in T20I rankings
  • Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan gained a place each in the rankings
  • Virat Kohli is in ninth position while Shikhar Dhawan is in 15th spot
