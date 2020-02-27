 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Retains 2nd Spot After Impressive Show In New Zealand

Updated: 27 February 2020 21:19 IST

KL Rahul stayed in second spot while India captain Virat Kohli also stayed in 10th in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen.

ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Retains 2nd Spot After Impressive Show In New Zealand
KL Rahul was in great form in India's 5-0 T20I series win against New Zealand. © Twitter

KL Rahul retained his second spot in the ICC T20I rankings which also saw Australia's left-arm spinner Ashton Agar shoot up six places to No.4 in the bowling charts. In-form Rahul moved to second spot in the rankings earlier this month riding his splendid performances in the T20I and ODI series in New Zealand. India won the T20I series 5-0 but lost the subsequent ODIs 0-3. Rahul has 823 points and is behind Pakistan's Babar Azam who is at the top of the chart with 879 points. India captain Virat Kohli too retained his position in the rankings at 10th position with 673 points.

Meanwhile, Agar, who was in splendid form against South Africa picking up five wickets in the first games including a hat-trick, made heavy inroads while David Warner, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc also made substantial gains following the latest update.

Agar followed that up with three scalps in the third and final T20I as Australia secured a series victory.

Agar's haul of eight wickets propelled him six spots in the rankings, from No.10 to 4, while his teammate, wrist-spinner Adam Zampa, jumped one spot to No.3 after finishing with five scalps for the series. Trailing closely at their heels was South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi at No.5 after a three-spot rise.

Warner, who finished with 128 runs from three innings, including two fifties, continued his rise up the batting rankings to No.18 from 25. His opening partner and Australia captain Aaron Finch remained the top-ranked batsman from the country, bridging the gap between him and Rahul.

Smith's T20I game has been on the rise since his return from suspension in 2018. In six innings since then, he has scored 250 runs at an average of 83.33 while striking at 147.92. He was among the runs in the series against South Africa as well, scoring 104 at a strike rate of 142.46 - a performance that helped him climb 25 spots to No.53 in the rankings.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Ashton Agar Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith David Andrew Warner David Warner Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Among Six Indian Players Named In Asia XI For T20I Series vs World XI: Report
Virat Kohli Among Six Indian Players Named In Asia XI For T20I Series vs World XI: Report
"Does Not Make Sense": Kapil Dev Questions India Team Selection After Wellington Thrashing
"Does Not Make Sense": Kapil Dev Questions India Team Selection After Wellington Thrashing
ICC T20 Rankings: KL Rahul Retains Second Spot, Virat Kohli Drops To 10
ICC T20 Rankings: KL Rahul Retains Second Spot, Virat Kohli Drops To 10
Shikhar Dhawan Says KL Rahul Can Score Century Even As 12th Man
Shikhar Dhawan Says KL Rahul Can Score Century Even As 12th Man
"Lets Settle This In April" KL Rahul Responds To Jimmy Neeshams Challenge
"Let's Settle This In April" KL Rahul Responds To Jimmy Neesham's Challenge
Advertisement

Advertisement

WW Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.