After the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect, cricketer Sikandar Raza said that it was not how he wanted to bid goodbye to international cricket. Raza posted an emotional message on Twitter: "How one decision has made a team, strangers, How one decision has made so many people unemployed, How one decision affects so many families, How one decision has ended so many careers, Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC"

How one decision has made a team , strangers

How one decision has made so many people unemployed

How one decision effect so many families

How one decision has ended so many careers

Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC pic.twitter.com/lEW02Qakwx — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) July 18, 2019

"@ICC It's heartbreaking to hear your verdict and suspend cricket in Zimbabwe. The @ZimbabweSrc has no government back round yet our Chairman is an MP? Hundreds of honest people, players, support staff, ground staff totally devoted to ZC out of a job, just like that," Zimbabwe wicket-keeper batsman Brendan Taylor also tweeted.

@ICC It's heartbreaking to hear your verdict and suspend cricket in Zimbabwe. The @ZimbabweSrc has no government back round yet our Chairman is an MP? Hundreds of honest people,players, support staff,ground staff totally devoted to ZC out of a job,just like that. — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) July 18, 2019

The ICC on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect for failing to fulfill their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.

ICC's chairman Shashank Manohar said that what happened in Zimbabwe is a ''serious breach'' of the ICC Constitution.

"We do not take the decision to suspend a member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference. What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution," ICC quoted Manohar as saying.

Apart from this, there were many decisions made during the ICC Annual Conference like concussion replacements will be introduced following successful trials in domestic cricket. The rule will be included in ICC playing conditions from August 1 this year.

Moreover, the punishment for slow over-rate has been changed. According to the new decision, not only the captain but the players will also be held equally responsible and be fined at the same level as the captain.