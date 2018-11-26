 
ICC Submits Bid For Inclusion Of Women's T20 Cricket In 2022 Commonwealth Games

Updated: 26 November 2018 12:37 IST

Cricket has so far made only one appearance at the Games back in 1998.

ICC Submits Bid For Inclusion Of Women
ICC submitted a bid to include the women's T20 cricket in CWG 2022. © Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday submitted a bid to include the women's T20 cricket in the Commonwealth Games 2022 which will take place in Birmingham. According to ICC, "The bid has been made in partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), will see one of the world's fastest growing women's team sports apply to become part of the Commonwealth Games family.

The sport had earlier made only one appearance at the Games back in 1998. The matches during the 1998 Commonwealth Games were played in the 50-over format and had List A status.

"The application for inclusion of women's cricket for Birmingham 2022 is part of the global strategy for cricket to inspire and empower women and girls around the world and to drive greater levels of inclusivity and opportunity throughout the sport," ICC said in the statement.

ICC CEO David Richardson said that cricket and Commonwealth are inextricably linked and almost perfectly aligned with 910 million of cricket's one billion plus adult fans.

"Creating a new partnership between women's cricket and the Commonwealth Games demonstrates the commitment both organisations have to growing women's sport and delivering greater equality, fairness and opportunity in sport across the Commonwealth," Richardson added.

South Africa men's team stood on top of the podium during the 1998 Commonwealth Games while Australia and New Zealand finished second and third respectively.

Topics : Australia Women Cricket
