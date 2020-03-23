 
ICC Shares Throwback Video Of Shafali Verma's Stunning Sixes During Women's T20 World Cup. Watch

Updated: 23 March 2020 21:28 IST

India opening batter Shafali Verma smashed a total of nine sixes during the women's T20 World Cup 2020.

Shafali Verma top-scored for India in the women's T20 World Cup 2020. © Twitter

Shafali Verma, India's opening batsman was at her best during the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter hit some stunning sixes in the tournament as well. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday tweeted a video of Shafali Verma's stunning sixes throughout the tournament. During the tournament, the sixteen-year-old Shafali Varma went on to become the joint record holder for the maximum number of sixes in the tournament, clearing the boundary nine times. Shafali made her T20 international debut back in 2019 against South Africa.

Relive her massive strikes in this video:

The right-handed batter has played 19 games and has managed to score 487 runs at an average of 27.05 and a strike rate of 146.24.

In her T20I career, Shafali Verma has struck 58 boundaries and 21 sixes till now. A few months back, Shafali Verma broke Sachin Tendulkar's 30-year-old record by becoming the youngest Indian player to smash a fifty. She achieved the feat at 15 years and 285 days in a match against the West Indies.

She also achieved the player of the match for her innings of 73 which is career-best yet. During her innings, Verma smashed six boundaries and four maximums with a strike rate of 148.97.

India lost to Australia in the final of the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne.

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney were the stars with the bat for Australia. Healy smashed 75 off 39 balls and her innings was studded with 7 boundaries and five sixes.

On the other hand, Beth Mooney also smashed 78 off 54 balls which included 10 boundaries. She was also declared the player of the match in the final of the tournament. 

Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women Shafali Verma Cricket
Highlights
  • ICC posted a video of Shafali Verma's every maximum from the women T20 WC
  • In the tournament, Shafali Verma hit a total of nine sixes
  • Shafali Verma was the top-scorer for India in the tournament
