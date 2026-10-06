The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday said it has received more than 100,000 ticket applications from fans for the India-Pakistan clash on October 10 at the ODI World Cup next year. The ICC said on its website that demand for tickets for the 2027 ODI World Cup, to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 2 to November 21 next year, has surged past the one-million mark after the ballot opened on October 1 this year. "Over 320,000 fans have already registered for the ballot, submitting applications for matches across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia as anticipation continues to build for the 14th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup," the ICC said.

"The India vs Pakistan fixture on October 10 is currently attracting the highest demand, with more than 100,000 ticket applications received. South Africa vs India follows with more than 86,000 applications, while India vs Australia has attracted more than 80,000," it added.

The global governing body said the pre-seeded Super 7 match between India (A1) and Pakistan (A3) on November 7 has so far received 75,000 applications, making it the fourth most in-demand match on the list.

The final of the 14-team tournament, set to be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, has so far received almost 65,000 applications.

“Ticket prices range from USD 9.62 (R158) for entry-level tickets to USD 31.31 (R514) for the highest-tier matches. Special consideration has also been given to family bundles, student and pensioner pricing, early-bird local allocations, and community club and school group pricing,” the ICC said.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said: “One million ticket applications in just over 48 hours of the ticket ballot opening is a demonstration of the attention, stature and affiliation associated with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.”

“ICC events are now spectacles that transcend cultural and geographic boundaries and serve as platforms to widen and deepen fandom for the sport.

“This is also Africa's moment to shine as an ICC marquee men's event is returning to the continent after two decades and brings with it the attention of 2.5 billion cricket fans across more than 120 countries,” he added.

The window to register for the ballot and select desired matches will remain open on the ICC's ticketing website until November 21 this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi