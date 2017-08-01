 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

ICC Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja Maintains Top Position, Virat Kohli Stays Fifth

Updated: 01 August 2017 15:11 IST

Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin also maintained second and third ranks respectively in the all-rounders' list.

ICC Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja Maintains Top Position, Virat Kohli Stays Fifth
Ravindra Jadeja maintained top spot in ICC rankings © BCCI

Star spinner Ravindra Jadeja maintained pole position in the bowlers' list while India skipper Virat Kohli remained static at fifth place in the batting charts in the latest ICC Test Rankings released on Tuesday. In the batsmen's rankings, Cheteshwar Pujara is the top-ranked Indian at the fourth position while opener Shikhar Dhawan climbed 21 places to be ranked 39th. The batting list is being topped by Australia captain Steve Smith followed by England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson. In the bowlers' chart, Ravichandran Ashwin displaced Sri Lanka captain Rangana Herath to claim the second spot back. Herath is third in the rankings. Pacer Mohammed Shami gained a place to be 23rd.

Jadeja and Ashwin also maintained second and third ranks respectively in the all-rounders' list. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is still perched at the top of the table.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes moved up 12 places to joint-25th position in the rankings for batsmen and also gained two places to reach 19th position. His effort also saw him overtake South Africa's Vernon Philander to take fifth position in the list of all-rounders.

In the latest rankings, which also take into account performances in the first Test at Galle, in which India defeated Sri Lanka by 304 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series, saw other England players make notable gains too. -Jonny Bairstow has gained three slots to reach ninth position, opening batsman Alastair Cook has moved up three places to 12th position. James Anderson (up one place to joint-third) and Moeen Ali (up one place to 18th) have made upward movement.

Topics : India Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Virat Kohli Ravichandran Ashwin Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jadeja and Ashwin are also 2nd and 3rd in all-rounders list respectively
  • Jonny Bairstow has gained three slots to reach ninth position
  • Alastair Cook has moved up three places to 12th position
Related Articles
Kolkata, Delhi, Nagpur to Host Sri Lanka Tests; Guwahati Gets Australia ODI
Kolkata, Delhi, Nagpur to Host Sri Lanka Tests; Guwahati Gets Australia ODI
1st Test: Clinical India Crush Sri Lanka By 304 Runs, Take 1-0 Series Lead
1st Test: Clinical India Crush Sri Lanka By 304 Runs, Take 1-0 Series Lead
Ravindra Jadeja Recalls 'Rockstar' Moment With Shane Warne
Ravindra Jadeja Recalls 'Rockstar' Moment With Shane Warne
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.