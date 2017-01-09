 
ICC Rankings: Kane Williamson Joins Virat Kohli in Top-5 of All Three Formats

Updated: 09 January 2017 17:02 IST

Kane Williamson has broken into the top five of ICC rankings in all three formats after a good series against Bangladesh which his side won 3-0

Kane Williams scored a total of 145 runs in the T20I series vs Bangladesh. © AFP

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has become the second batsman after Indian captain Virat Kohli to break into the top-5 of the ICC rankings in all three formats of the sport.

Williamson, who already features in the top 5 rankings in Tests and ODIs, has moved into the fourth rank in the Twenty20 list following impressive outings in the recent 3-0 series win over Bangladesh.

The Kiwi batsman is ranked fourth in Tests and is placed fifth in ODIs. Williamson scored 73 not out, 12 and 60 during the three matches against Bangladesh.

The only other batsman to be in the top-five places in all three formats is Virat Kohli. Kohli is placed first, second and second in T20Is, ODIs and Tests, respectively.

Interestingly, both Kohli and Williamson captained their respective sides in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2008 in Malaysia. India won the tournament when they defeated South Africa by 12 runs (DLS method).

Apart from Williamson, Colin Munro has also made an impact on the latest T20I rankings. The left-hander smashed a 54-ball 101 in the second match, which has helped him jump 20 places to 19th.

In the T20I bowling table, the biggest mover is Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman who won the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year award. The left-armer has leaped 10 places to 10th in the latest rankings. In doing so, he has also become Bangladesh's highest-ranked bowler, leapfrogging Shakib Al Hasan who is 11th after rising three places.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have retained their status as the number-one ranked T20I side. For their 3-0 success, they have earned one point which has lifted them to 129 points. India are currently placed second in the list.

Bangladesh have lost one point and have slipped to 72 points.

(With inputs from PTI)

