Joe Root Back In Top Five Of ICC Test Rankings For Batsmen

Updated: 13 February 2019 18:59 IST

Joe Root scored 122 runs in the second innings at the Saint Lucia Test against the Windies.

Joe Root made 122 runs at the Saint Lucia Test. © AFP

Following a match-winning knock of 122 in the second innings in Saint Lucia, England Test captain Joe Root has improved his Test stature and has climbed three places to number five in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen. Riding on Root's century, England declared their second innings at 361/5. England went on to dismiss Windies at 252 runs in their second innings thereby winning the Test by 232 runs. However, the hosts won the Test series 2-1. With the series loss, England slumped to the fifth position on the team rankings in Tests and are placed below arch-rivals Australia.

Jos Buttler, who backed up Root with a pair of half-centuries in the third Test, and Ben Stokes, who top-scored in the first innings, rose by eight places to number 26 and seven spots to number 34 respectively.

Windies' Jason Holder remains at number 36, while Roston Chase, who made a fighting century, climbed 10 places to be number 41 while taking the 13th place among all-rounders.

Stokes, who took two wickets in the Saint Lucia Test, made a small gain to be number four on the rankings for all-rounders, a chart led by Holder.

Among the bowlers, Mark Wood, who bowled a fiery spell for a maiden five-wicket haul in West Indies'' first innings, was the big gainer, vaulting 12 places to number 52. Kemar Roach (11) and Alzarri Joseph (51) for Windies, and Moeen Ali (27) for England made slight gains.

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Highlights
  • Windies won the Test series 2-1
  • England slumped to fifth place in the team rankings below Australia
  • Joe Root made 122 runs in the second innings at the St' Lucia Test
