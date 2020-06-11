The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the postponement of series nine of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 and the second ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League B due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "As part of the ICC's comprehensive contingency planning process across all ICC events and after consultation with Members and with the relevant government and public health authorities the decision has been taken to postpone both series," ICC said in a statement.

Series nine of the Men's CWC League 2 was to take place between July 4 and 11 in Scotland, with the hosts, Nepal and Namibia competing in six One Day Internationals.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League B was due to take place in Uganda from August 3-13, the 15 matches were scheduled to take place in the second League B event of the competition which involved the hosts, Bermuda, Hong Kong, Italy, Jersey and Kenya.

The ICC will work with all participating Members to identify when both series - which form part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification process - will be able to be staged.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: "With ongoing international travel restrictions and global health concerns still in place and on government and public health authority advice in relation to COVID-19 we have decided in partnership with Members, to postpone two further qualifying series which form part of the pathway to the Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023."

"Series nine of the Men's CWC League 2 which was to be hosted in Scotland and the second series of Challenge League B due to take place in Uganda have both been impacted. We will now work with hosts and Members to find a window where they can be safely and practically rescheduled. The ICC's priority continues to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community," he added.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to coronavirus, and the series between England-West Indies in July will mark the return of international cricket.