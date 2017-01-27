 
Virat Kohli Slips, MS Dhoni Rises In Latest ICC ODI Batting Rankings

Updated: 27 January 2017 15:38 IST

David Warner has attained the top ranking for the first time, leapfrogging South Africa's AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli after amassing 367 runs in the five-match home series against Pakistan. MS Dhoni scored a ton against England in the ODI series.

Virat Kohli is now third in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen, while MS Dhoni is 13th. © AFP

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Friday slipped a rung to third in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni gained a spot to be 13th in the latest list. Injured batsman Rohit Sharma slipped three places to be 12th, while his regular ODI opening batting partner Shikhar Dhawan was in the joint 14th spot with England's Jos Butler.

Among the bowlers, no Indian found a place in the top-10 with Akshar Patel being the highest placed at 12th, a drop of three positions. Following him closely was Amit Mishra at the joint 14th position.

The Indian team was unchanged at the third position in the team rankings.

Meanwhile, Australia opener David Warner wrested the top spot rankings for ODI Batsmen.

The attacking left-hander has attained the top ranking for the first time, leapfrogging South Africa's AB de Villiers and Kohli after amassing 367 runs in the five-match home series against Pakistan which his side won 4-1.

There were other batsmen to gain too after India's 2-1 win over England in a series that ended on Sunday.

England batsman Jason Roy's three half-centuries have taken him into the top 20 for the first time as he has gained 23 slots to reach 17th. For India, Kedar Jadhav's 232 runs have helped him gain 57 slots to reach 47th ranking.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Cricket Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is now 3rd in the ICC ODI batting rankings
  • David Warner wrested the top spot rankings for ODI batsmen
  • MS Dhoni moved up to number 13 in the rankings
