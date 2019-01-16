ICC Nails The '10 Year Challenge' By Comparing Test Rankings In 2009 To 2019

If you use social media, you must have noticed a number of people posting then-and-now profile pictures. The craze involves people comparing pictures of themselves in 2009 to the ones taken in 2019 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. It's a trend that's best known as the '#10YearChallenge' or '#2009vs2019' and just like everyone else, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also decided to participate in the latest fad. The ICC, on their official Twitter handle, shared pictures comparing Test rankings of 2009 to 2019. Interestingly, none of the players who featured in top 10 in 2009 are a part of the 2019 list. The 2009 batting list, which is headed by Windies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul features Mohammad Yousuf, Kumar Sangakkara, Kevin Pietersen and Michael Clarke in the top 5.

Mahela Jayawardene, Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, Younus Khan and Gautam Gambhir complete the top 10.

Virat Kohli, the number one Test batsman in the world right now, leads the 2019 list with 937 rating points. The 30-year-old is followed by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara with 915 and 888 points respectively. The banned Australian duo of Steve Smith and David Warner still feature on the list with 947 and 880 rating points respectively.

Aiden Markram (759), Dimuth Karunaratne (754) and Hashim Amla (907) also make up the top 10 in 2019.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Muttiah Muralitharan ruled the 2009 list which also features the likes of Dale Steyn, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Chaminda Vaas and Daniel Vettori among others.

In 2019, South Africa's pace sensation Kagiso Rabada sits atop the list which also features the likes of James Anderson, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin.