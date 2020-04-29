Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

ICC Hands 2-Year Ban To Deepak Agarwal For Breaching Anti-Corruption Code

Updated: 29 April 2020 18:32 IST

Six months of the ban has been suspended after Deepak Agarwal accepted one charge of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

ICC Hands 2-Year Ban To Deepak Agarwal For Breaching Anti-Corruption Code
Deepak Agarwal admitted the charges and agreed to the sanction. © AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday banned Deepak Agarwal, one of the team owners of the Sindhi's franchise in the 2018 T10 league, for two years for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Six months of the ban has been suspended after Agarwal accepted one charge of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Deepak Agarwal from all cricket for two years, with six months of that suspended, after he accepted one charge of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," ICC said in a statement.

Agarwal was charged as a participant under the Code due to the fact he was one of the team owners of the Sindhi's franchise in the 2018 T10 Cricket League.

The charge reads: "Article 2.4.7 - obstructing or delaying an investigation, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and / or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code."

Agarwal admitted the charges and agreed to the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing. He will be free to resume his involvement in the game on 27 October 2021.

ICC General Manager - Integrity, Alex Marshall, said Agarwal assisted ACU in relation to "several investigations" involving other participants and this cooperation was reflected in his sanction.

"There were a number of examples of Agarwal obstructing and delaying our investigations and it was not just a one off occurrence. However, he made a prompt admission of his breach of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and continues to provide substantial assistance to the ACU in relation to several investigations involving other participants. This cooperation is reflected in his sanction," he said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article International Cricket Council Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • ICC banned Deepak Agarwal for two years for corruption
  • He was one of co-owner of the Sindhi's franchise in the 2018 T10 League
  • Agarwal accepted one charge of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code
Related Articles
Coronavirus: ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar May Get Extension As Coronavirus Postpones Board Meeting
Coronavirus: ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar May Get Extension As Coronavirus Postpones Board Meeting
Wont Accept Change Of Asia Cup Schedule To Accommodate IPL: PCB CEO
Won't Accept Change Of Asia Cup Schedule To Accommodate IPL: PCB CEO
ICC To Review FTP Program Till 2023 Due To Coronavirus Impact
ICC To Review FTP Program Till 2023 Due To Coronavirus Impact
New Zealand Cricket CEO Says No Decision On T20 World Cup Before July
New Zealand Cricket CEO Says No Decision On T20 World Cup Before July
Former Pakistan Captain Salim Malik Pleads PCB, ICC To Drop His Lifetime Ban
Former Pakistan Captain Salim Malik Pleads PCB, ICC To Drop His Lifetime Ban
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.