The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday launched the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League which will serve as a qualifying tournament for the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in India. With this league, the ICC aims to give more meaning to the bilateral ODI series, by putting World Cup qualification at stake. However, with the announcement of the league news regarding various rules changes began to float on the internet, with people having a little to no idea of how this league will work. But worry you not... Here's a list of all the things that you need to know about this new competition.

How many teams will participate in the Cricket World Cup Super League?

A total of 13 teams, including 12 full member nations along with the Netherlands who won the ICC World Cricket Super League 2015-17 will participate in the tournament. For this edition these teams are: India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Ireland, Pakistan and the Netherlands.

What will be the structure of Cricket World Cup Super League?

Each country participating in the tournament will need to play a total of eight series -- four home and four away. Each series will consist of at least three ODIs. However, teams will be free to organise more matches during the series but that will not serve as part of the Cricket World Cup Super League.

How will point system work during the Cricket World Cup Super League?

Each series will have 30 points at stake, with the winning side getting 10 points for their victory while losing side returning empty-handed. In case of a tie or no results the points will split equally among both the teams.

When will the Cricket World Cup Super League begin?

The Cricket World Cup Super League starts with the series between England and Ireland, starting on July 30 at the Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton.

What are the rule changes that we will see in Cricket World Cup Super League?

The playing regulations will be the same but the ICC has made two significant changes which will be part of Cricket World Cup Super League. Each side will be given a total of two Decision Review System (DRS) in each innings and the front-foot no balls will be called by the TV umpires in all the matches which are part of the tournament.

How will the teams earn qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup through Cricket World Cup Super League?

Top seven teams at the end of the Cricket World Cup Super League will automatically qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup, besides India who are already through as a host nation.

Promoted

What about teams that finish at the bottom of Cricket World Cup Super League?

Such teams will still have a chance to earn themselves a qualification by participating in another qualifying tournament, featuring five bottom sides from Cricket World Cup Super League and five associate nations, with the last two 2023 World Cup places up for grabs.