 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

ICC Corrects Mistake After Being Trolled For Rahul Dravid Gaffe

Updated: 22 September 2019 12:30 IST

The ICC was trolled mercilessly after listing former India captain Rahul Dravid as a left-handed batsman on its Hall of Fame page.

ICC Corrects Mistake After Being Trolled For Rahul Dravid Gaffe
Rahul Dravid was officially inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame last year. © BCCI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) made a major goof-up when they referred to Rahul Dravid as a left-hand bat on their Hall of Fame page. Fans on Twitter mercilessly trolled cricket's world governing body for its embarrassing gaffe. However, the the Hall of Fame page, which is available on ICC's official website, has been updated and the mistake rectified. In November last year, India's batting great, referred to as 'The Wall' by many, was officially inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, becoming only the only the fifth player from India after Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Gavaskar and Anil Kumble to be named on the elite list.

However, on Friday, reports emerged in the Indian media, pointing to ICC's mistake where it listed Dravid as "BATTING: LEFT-HAND".

Fans were left fuming by the error and took to Twitter to slam the international governing body.

The mistake was corrected and Dravid's information updated on ICC's website.

b7ikvmdg

On July 2, 2018, the ICC had announced Dravid and Australian legend Ricky Ponting's induction into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Dublin.

However, the memento was presented to Dravid by India's legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar ahead of a One-Day International (ODI) between India and the Windies in Thiruvananthapuram.

Dravid aggregated 13,288 runs in 164 Tests with 36 centuries and 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs with 12 centuries.

In July this year, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, thus becoming the sixth Indian to receive the honour.

Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman in history, was inducted immediately after becoming eligible for induction, which requires that a player should have played his last international match at least five years before.

The 46-year-old former right-hand batsman is regarded the greatest to have played the game along with Sir Donald Bradman and remains the top run-accumulator in both Tests and ODIs.

Tendulkar, who retired in November 2013, tallied 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 in ODIs, both of which remain records.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Rahul Dravid Rahul Dravid International Cricket Council Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • ICC rectifies mistake on its Hall of Fame page
  • ICC had listed Rahul Dravid as a left-handed batsman
  • Rahul Dravid was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame last year
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Shares Picture With Rahul Dravid, Twitter Goes Gaga
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Shares Picture With Rahul Dravid, Twitter Goes Gaga
Rahul Dravid, Ravi Shastri Meet. BCCI Trolled For "Two Greats" Tweet
Rahul Dravid, Ravi Shastri Meet. BCCI Trolled For "Two Greats" Tweet
Sitanshu Kotak, Paras Mhambrey Replace Rahul Dravid As India A, U-19 Head Coaches
Sitanshu Kotak, Paras Mhambrey Replace Rahul Dravid As India A, U-19 Head Coaches
Rahul Dravid Set To Be Replaced As India A And U-19 Coach
Rahul Dravid Set To Be Replaced As India A And U-19 Coach
Conflict Conundrum: Rahul Dravid Asked To Depose Before Ethics Officer On September 26
Conflict Conundrum: Rahul Dravid Asked To Depose Before Ethics Officer On September 26
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.