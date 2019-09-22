ICC Corrects Mistake After Being Trolled For Rahul Dravid Gaffe

The International Cricket Council (ICC) made a major goof-up when they referred to Rahul Dravid as a left-hand bat on their Hall of Fame page. Fans on Twitter mercilessly trolled cricket's world governing body for its embarrassing gaffe. However, the the Hall of Fame page, which is available on ICC's official website, has been updated and the mistake rectified. In November last year, India's batting great, referred to as 'The Wall' by many, was officially inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame , becoming only the only the fifth player from India after Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Gavaskar and Anil Kumble to be named on the elite list.

However, on Friday, reports emerged in the Indian media, pointing to ICC's mistake where it listed Dravid as "BATTING: LEFT-HAND".

Fans were left fuming by the error and took to Twitter to slam the international governing body.

@ICC @ICCMediaComms ...ICC are u drunk ? Or high on what ?? When did Rahul Dravid bat left handed !! A world governing body can't get facts right of a legend ! #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/62rXaGv0T7 — Deric Gladson (@dericgladson) September 20, 2019

The mistake was corrected and Dravid's information updated on ICC's website.

On July 2, 2018, the ICC had announced Dravid and Australian legend Ricky Ponting's induction into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Dublin.

However, the memento was presented to Dravid by India's legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar ahead of a One-Day International (ODI) between India and the Windies in Thiruvananthapuram.

Dravid aggregated 13,288 runs in 164 Tests with 36 centuries and 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs with 12 centuries.

In July this year, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, thus becoming the sixth Indian to receive the honour.

Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman in history, was inducted immediately after becoming eligible for induction, which requires that a player should have played his last international match at least five years before.

The 46-year-old former right-hand batsman is regarded the greatest to have played the game along with Sir Donald Bradman and remains the top run-accumulator in both Tests and ODIs.

Tendulkar, who retired in November 2013, tallied 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 in ODIs, both of which remain records.