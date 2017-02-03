ICC CEC Proposes 2-Tier Test League, 13-Team World Cup Qualifier

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Chief Executive Committee (CEC) proposed a two-tier Test league in its conference which concluded in Dubai on Friday. It also proposed a 13-team league for 50-over One-Day International (ODI) qualification system for World Cups. Following the two-day CEC conference the proposals will be put across to the all powerful ICC Board that will meet on Saturday.

According to sources in CEC meeting, it has been learnt that the two tier Test league would have the top nine teams as per ICC rankings in the elite league while the likes of Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland will get a chance to showcase their skills in the second tier with a few other associate nations.

It was also learnt that CEC proposed a 13-team ODI league for the associate nations to determine the ones which will qualify for the 2019 World Cup in the United Kingdom.

A regional T20 competition is also being mulled for the World T20 competition.

(With PTI inputs)