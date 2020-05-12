Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
ICC Brutally Trolls Shoaib Akhtar For His Tweet On Steve Smith

Updated: 12 May 2020 14:05 IST

ICC used a series of images featuring basketball star Michael Jordan to brutally troll former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

ICC Brutally Trolls Shoaib Akhtar For His Tweet On Steve Smith
Shoaib Akhtar's cheeky tweet was met with a devastating response from the ICC. © AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to come up with a savage response to a tweet by Shoaib Akhtar, where the former Pakistan pacer claimed that even now, he can get Australia's star batsman Steve Smith out on the fourth delivery after three "hurting bouncers". "Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol," Akhtar had tweeted on Monday. ICC responded with a series of images to subtly, but brutally, troll the former Pakistan pacer.

The first image is of Michael Jordan looking down as if he is reading something, followed by the second image - a screenshot of Shoaib Akhtar's tweet.

The third image goes back to Michael Jordan, just that this time he is seen laughing away.

ICC's hilarious takedown of Akhtar left fans in splits, as many of them took to sharing videos of Akhtar being hit for boundaries by various batsmen from his playing days.

Shoaib Akhtar has garnered a reputation for making controversial statements, either on social media or on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar recently shared a video of him hitting West Indies legend Brian Lara with a nasty bouncer.

The former pacer has also landed himself in some legal trouble as well after he criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board over the punishment handed out to Umar Akmal over his failure to report match-fixing approaches.

Asking for match-fixing to be made a criminal offence in Pakistan, Akhtar had said "the PCB and their legal team are being incompetent, why there is no legislation to criminalise match-fixing."

PCB's legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi filed a criminal as well as defamation suit against the former fast bowler for his allegedly inappropriate comments. Rizvi also lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency under its cyber crime laws.

Highlights
  • Shoaib Akhtar had tweeted saying he can dismiss Steve Smith even now
  • ICC responded with a hilarious series of photos
  • ICC's post left fans in splits
